Repeat offender arrested, APD says
KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say they arrested a repeat offender through the ALeRT program.
Joshua Ortega is jailed on charges of battery and intentionally causing or permitting the life of a child to be endangered. Police say Ortega has had six felony arrests in just the last two years.
The ALeRT program aims to get repeat offenders off the street.
