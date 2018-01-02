VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Repeat offender arrested, APD says

KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say they arrested a repeat offender through the ALeRT program.

Joshua Ortega is jailed on charges of battery and intentionally causing or permitting the life of a child to be endangered. Police say Ortega has had six felony arrests in just the last two years.

The ALeRT program aims to get repeat offenders off the street.

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 02, 2018 06:42 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 05:44 PM

