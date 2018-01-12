Repeat offender behind bars after 6th felony arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officials say another repeat offender is off the metro streets thanks to their ALeRT program.
Mikko Sekiya is accused of stealing a truck from a car dealership. Officers say they later found the suspect near Bridge and Central, where he allegedly was beating someone.
Police say when they found him Sekiya was in possession of the stolen truck, a stolen gun and felony-level drugs. This is Sekiya's sixth felony arrest in the past three years.
He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest, and will appear before a metro court judge regarding his new felony charges as well as a district court judge on outstanding warrants.
