DA's office concludes all cases against repeat offender

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office tweeted Monday that Christopher Heh pleaded no contest to four felony charges. Heh has other convictions on charges such as auto theft, burglary, fleeing and drug-related crimes.

Heh will serve prison time for 13 felonies. He received a 20 1/2-year sentence for the four most recent charges, which will run concurrently with the 20 1/2-year sentence he got last week. He cannot be considered eligible for release until January 2027.