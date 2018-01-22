DA's office concludes all cases against repeat offender
J.R. Oppenheim
January 22, 2018 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Prosecutors resolved the remainder of the cases against a repeat offender accused in a year-long crime spree.
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office tweeted Monday that Christopher Heh pleaded no contest to four felony charges. Heh has other convictions on charges such as auto theft, burglary, fleeing and drug-related crimes.
Heh will serve prison time for 13 felonies. He received a 20 1/2-year sentence for the four most recent charges, which will run concurrently with the 20 1/2-year sentence he got last week. He cannot be considered eligible for release until January 2027.
Nearly 1 yr to the day that Christopher Heh’s year-long crime spree in ABQ ended, prosecutors have resolved all of his cases within our office. Today, Heh plead no contest to 4 more felony charges. His sentence will run concurrent with his 20.5 years + 5 years of probation in DOC pic.twitter.com/85YDFdFnlq— BernCO DA (@BerncoDa) January 22, 2018
