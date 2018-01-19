Repeat offender gets more years behind bars
January 19, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Christopher Heh, a repeat offender in Albuquerque with multiple convictions, is going to be spending even more time behind bars.
Heh was slapped with 11 more years for receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, bringing his total prison time to around 25 years at this point.
He still faces sentencing for two more felony cases, scheduled for later in January.
