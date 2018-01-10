Advertisement

Repeat offender sentenced in one case; several more coming

J.R. Oppenheim
January 10, 2018 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A repeat offender will serve 9 1/2 years in prison for one stolen vehicle conviction but still has more felony cases coming up.

Judge Jacqueline Flores gave Christopher Heh the maximum sentence during a Wednesday hearing after he was found guilty last November, Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Michael Patrick said.

Heh could receive another 41 years for three other convictions he's received since that trial, Patrick said. Heh's other sentencing hearings are set for Jan. 18 and 19.

Patrick said the district attorney's office has four more active felony cases against Heh, including three in the coming months.


