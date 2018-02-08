Repeat offender to be held until trial
KOB.com Web Staff
February 08, 2018 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Repeat offender Majestic Howard finally made it to court today and learned he won't getting out jail anytime soon.
Howard was supposed to be in court Wednesday but he refused to be transported. On Thursday, a judge decided to keep Howard in jail until trial this August for violating his probation.
Howard has been arrested dozens of times, ranging from everything from car theft to drug charges. But he's been released because he was ruled incompetent or his cases were just dismissed.
