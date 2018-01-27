Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Kassandra Nelson
January 27, 2018 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A recently released report by the New Mexico Department of Health shows the number of high school students in the state who use e-cigs has more than doubled those who smoke traditional cigarettes.
In 2015 state officials surveyed nearly 24,000 middle and high school students around the state to find out how the e-cigarette industry is affecting them.
The findings show students were more likely to try e-cigarettes rather than traditional ones. 54.4 percent of high school students reported trying an e-cig compared to 39.7 percent who tried old-fashioned cigarettes.
Out of 37 total states that conducted the survey, that's the highest rate of high schoolers reportedly trying the electronic devices.
Meanwhile, 25.4 percent of New Mexico's middle school students reported trying an e-cig, compared to 15.4 percent who have ever inhaled from a regular cigarette.
The study shows e-cigarette use appears to be higher among those with a history of cigarette use. The department notes those who use both are more likely to engage in risky behaviors than those who just use e-cigs or no tobacco products at all.
The report also states e-cigs can be beneficial if used as a complete substitute for all smoking products containing tobacco. But since most of them include nicotine, it can harm brain development in adolescents – and even potentially cause nicotine addiction.
Credits
Kassandra Nelson
Updated: January 27, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 05:54 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved