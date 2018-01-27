Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes

Out of 37 total states that conducted the survey, that's the highest rate of high schoolers reportedly trying the electronic devices.

Meanwhile, 25.4 percent of New Mexico's middle school students reported trying an e-cig, compared to 15.4 percent who have ever inhaled from a regular cigarette.

The study shows e-cigarette use appears to be higher among those with a history of cigarette use. The department notes those who use both are more likely to engage in risky behaviors than those who just use e-cigs or no tobacco products at all.

The report also states e-cigs can be beneficial if used as a complete substitute for all smoking products containing tobacco. But since most of them include nicotine, it can harm brain development in adolescents – and even potentially cause nicotine addiction.