Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff; had allegedly pointed AK-47 at people

David Lynch
January 06, 2018 08:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officials said at 8:15 p.m. Saturday that an hours-long SWAT standoff in the South Valley -- sparked by reports of a man pointing an AK-47 at people -- has ended peacefully. 

The man barricaded himself in a house earlier Saturday afternoon when SWAT was called to assist. 

APD says the initial reports started coming in around 1 p.m. The man was also allegedly holding a bottle of alcohol along with the rifle.

With the suspect in custody, police say the investigation now involves felony charges. The identity of the man has not yet been released. 


David Lynch


Updated: January 06, 2018 08:20 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 03:32 PM

