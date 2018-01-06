Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff; had allegedly pointed AK-47 at people
January 06, 2018 08:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officials said at 8:15 p.m. Saturday that an hours-long SWAT standoff in the South Valley -- sparked by reports of a man pointing an AK-47 at people -- has ended peacefully.
The man barricaded himself in a house earlier Saturday afternoon when SWAT was called to assist.
APD says the initial reports started coming in around 1 p.m. The man was also allegedly holding a bottle of alcohol along with the rifle.
With the suspect in custody, police say the investigation now involves felony charges. The identity of the man has not yet been released.
