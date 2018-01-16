VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Residents confused about who to call for broken street lights

Brittany Costello
January 16, 2018 10:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- At the moment, hundreds of street lights around Albuquerque are broken. Many consider it a public safety issue.

It doesn't take much driving to notice the difference. In one area of Albuquerque, street lights may illuminate city sidewalks while in other areas burned bulbs make it hard to see.

"I would like to see a couple more lights on the street because it's pretty dark,” said Carl Pontecorvi, an Albuquerque resident.

KOB spoke to Pontecorvi Monday. He lives right off Montgomery between Morris and Eubank. A specific section where street lights were broken.

Residents say getting it fixed took many months and many confusing calls to the city and PNM. The problem is one side of the street is owned by the city and the other side is owned by PNM.

The city owns around 21,000 lights. PNM is responsible for 11,000, according to a spokesperson from Citelum, a company that took over the Albuquerque portion in November 2017.

PNM says it repairs anywhere between 25 to 40 lights per day, trying to keep a backlog of less than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the city transferred its own backlog to a contractor in November. Citelum now maintains and is in the process of replacing all city-owned lights. They're currently working a backlog of more than 500 broken street lights. That's down around 200 from when the company started.

Citelum officials say they are working with PNM to get some sort of map available for residents so they exactly know who to call. Citelum says residents can call 1-800-370-0395 to report a broken light. For emergencies such as a knocked-down pole or a live wire, call (505) 510-3090.


