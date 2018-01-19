Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County | KOB 4
Advertisement

Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County

Marian Camacho
January 19, 2018 06:05 AM

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – It was a debate that went well into the night on a highly controversial jobs issue. Just after midnight Friday, Sandoval County Commissioners agreed to approve a right-to-work law.

Advertisement

It passed on a vote of three to one.

The law bans required union membership and having to pay dues for employment.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has a strong opinion on the matter, saying the ordinance is likely illegal and would conflict with state and federal law and take away resources from law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office also believes it would be deemed unenforceable if challenged in court.

Supporters of the ordinance argue that it will create more job opportunities.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 19, 2018 06:05 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County
Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County
More secret audio raises questions about DOJ-APD feud
More secret audio raises questions about DOJ-APD feud
Zimbabwe opposition leader among 5 killed in NM helicopter crash
Roy Bennett
Helicopter crash claims Texas investor, decorated pilots
Helicopter crash claims Texas investor, decorated pilots
House of Football closing its doors
House of Football closing its doors

Advertisement




Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County
Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County
More secret audio raises questions about DOJ-APD feud
More secret audio raises questions about DOJ-APD feud
Zimbabwe opposition leader among 5 killed in NM helicopter crash
Roy Bennett
Helicopter crash claims Texas investor, decorated pilots
Helicopter crash claims Texas investor, decorated pilots
Deadline looms for decision on New Mexico rate case
Deadline looms for decision on New Mexico rate case