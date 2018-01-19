Right-to-work law passed in Sandoval County
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – It was a debate that went well into the night on a highly controversial jobs issue. Just after midnight Friday, Sandoval County Commissioners agreed to approve a right-to-work law.
It passed on a vote of three to one.
The law bans required union membership and having to pay dues for employment.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has a strong opinion on the matter, saying the ordinance is likely illegal and would conflict with state and federal law and take away resources from law enforcement.
The Attorney General’s Office also believes it would be deemed unenforceable if challenged in court.
Supporters of the ordinance argue that it will create more job opportunities.
