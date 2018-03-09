Lockdown lifted at Rio Grande HS after gun brought to campus
David Lynch
March 09, 2018 03:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say a southwest Albuquerque high school was placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes Friday afternoon after a gun was brought onto campus.
BCSO officials posted on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m. that after a fight at Rio Grande High School was broken up Friday afternoon, one individual involved was found to have the gun. That person – who hasn't been identified by police – is in custody, and another subject "is outstanding."
The all-clear was given by BCSO on Twitter shortly before 3:30 p.m. Officials added that both subjects involved in the fight were located.
Updated: March 09, 2018 03:30 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 03:08 PM
