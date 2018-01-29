Nonprofit recognizes Rio Rancho student for crosswalk project

Gunn was able to work with different agencies and businesses to get lines painted, signs installed and the pathway built. People from all over the community donated tools, money and their time.

"It was weird because it like, made me feel really official," he said.

Students now have a safer way to get to and from school, and the national nonprofit Operation Homefront recognized Gunn for his project. He’s one of 95 semifinalists for the 2018 Military Child of the Year award and for the National Guard award.

Gunn’s father is in the military and returned from Afghanistan in November. Gunn said his dad was a big help and inspiration behind the project.

"I don't know if I could do it without him," he said. "Since he donated his time to serving our country, it just really inspired me to also help out other people."

Thirty-five finalists will be selected in February, and the final seven award winners will head to Washington, D.C. in April. They’ll also get $10,000 and a laptop.

However, Gunn said that’s not what motivated him to do it.

"I just want to be a big help and just help people in need," Gunn said