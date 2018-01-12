Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
David Lynch
January 12, 2018 08:53 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Police in Rio Rancho say they are searching for two "persons of interest" following a fatal park shooting on the north side of the city Friday evening.
The police department tweeted that one of those two people is believed to be called Jeremy, and that they are driving a beige Dodge Caravan. Though no one is in custody, police tweeted "there is no apparent threat to the public."
It isn't clear how many people were killed in the incident, which occurred at Rio Vista Park on Riverside Drive, or if any others were taken the hospital. According to Twitter, it happened sometime around 7 p.m.
