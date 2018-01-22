Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools

This has happened before. Pendergrass said someone stole copper from six other portable buildings at Vista Grande Elementary School over Thanksgiving break. Someone hit the school again on Jan. 16.

In all, the thefts have cost the district at least $44,000 in repairs.

"Then the work that has to be done to repair it and the costs associated with that," Pendergrass said. "That's money that can go to other projects that can really impact the learning for students."