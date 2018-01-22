Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools

Jen French
January 22, 2018 10:12 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- Rio Rancho Public Schools will have to make $44,000 in repairs after copper was stripped from at least 15 portable buildings. Electrical equipment, raceways and feeders were targeted.

Advertisement

District spokesperson Beth Pendergrass said eight portable buildings at Earnest Stapleton Elementary School were hit on January 12. The students who had classes in the affected portables had to be relocated. Some classes even had to double up for a day until the maintenance staff could make repairs in order to restore the power.

"Removing kids from the learning situation, having them go somewhere else," Pendergrass said. "The lucky thing is that students are pretty resilient."

This has happened before. Pendergrass said someone stole copper from six other portable buildings at Vista Grande Elementary School over Thanksgiving break. Someone hit the school again on Jan. 16.

In all, the thefts have cost the district at least $44,000 in repairs.

"Then the work that has to be done to repair it and the costs associated with that," Pendergrass said. "That's money that can go to other projects that can really impact the learning for students."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Jen French


Updated: January 22, 2018 10:12 PM
Created: January 22, 2018 09:01 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS looking at solutions for three troubled schools
APS looking at solutions for three troubled schools
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Mayor appoints new AFD chief, assistant chief
Mayor appoints new AFD chief, assistant chief
BCSO: Human remains found near ditch in Albuquerque
BCSO: Human remains found near ditch in Albuquerque
Dems press governor to put border wall ban on agenda
Dems press governor to put border wall ban on agenda

Advertisement




Back to work: Trump signs funding bill, ending shutdown
Back to work: Trump signs funding bill, ending shutdown
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools
AG wants to close loopholes in child abuse reporting
AG wants to close loopholes in child abuse reporting
Work to correct ART issues begins this week
Work to correct ART issues begins this week
Pay It 4ward: Cakery owner embodies the giving spirit
Pay It 4ward: Cakery owner embodies the giving spirit