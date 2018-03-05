Rio Rancho voters to consider public safety bond
Brittany Costello
March 05, 2018 06:52 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- March 6 is Election Day for many communities around New Mexico. In addition to a number of other items on the ballot, Rio Rancho will be asking residents to fund a $4.1 million bond.
The bond will go toward the replacement of fire and police vehicles and equipment. Rio Rancho Police Captain Ron Vigil said all of which are essential for daily operations.
The bond would increase property taxes for residents. The city estimated it would cost $25 for a home valued at $100,000.
You can read about the entire bond breakdown here: Public Safety Bond | The Official Site of Rio Rancho, NM
There are also three candidates vying for mayor. Incumbent Gregg Hull is running against a former Rio Rancho mayor, Tom Swisstack, and a newcomer in Christopher Muldrow.
If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, it goes to a runoff between the two top vote-getters.
