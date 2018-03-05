Rio Rancho voters to consider public safety bond | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rio Rancho voters to consider public safety bond

Brittany Costello
March 05, 2018 06:52 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- March 6 is Election Day for many communities around New Mexico. In addition to a number of other items on the ballot, Rio Rancho will be asking residents to fund a $4.1 million bond.

Advertisement

The bond will go toward the replacement of fire and police vehicles and equipment. Rio Rancho Police Captain Ron Vigil said all of which are essential for daily operations. 

The bond would increase property taxes for residents. The city estimated it would cost $25 for a home valued at $100,000.

You can read about the entire bond breakdown here: Public Safety Bond | The Official Site of Rio Rancho, NM 

There are also three candidates vying for mayor. Incumbent Gregg Hull is running against a former Rio Rancho mayor, Tom Swisstack, and a newcomer in Christopher Muldrow.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, it goes to a runoff between the two top vote-getters.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brittany Costello


Created: March 05, 2018 06:52 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Foul play not suspected after body found in SW Albuquerque
Foul play not suspected after body found in SW Albuquerque
Holocaust survivor says TSA gave her intrusive body search
Eva Mozes Kor
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release

Advertisement




City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
New UNM president ready to set high expectations
Garnett Stokes
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Murder suspect's attorney seeks his client's release
Wildfire at Kirtland AFB contained
Wildfire at Kirtland AFB contained
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
 