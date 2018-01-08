Effort underway to take down River of Lights displays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Taking down Christmas lights is a job few people look forward to doing. For the crews faced with the task of cleaning up River of Lights, it's a whole other story.
At the ABQ BioPark, they set up more lights than ever for the River of Lights. The iconic event had a record-breaking year with 128,000 people attending, and the displays didn't disappoint.
But what goes up must come down. Joey Trujillo has the job of making the sculptures and setting them up, but that means he also has to tear them all down once the fun ends -- all 600 displays. It accounts for millions of Christmas lights.
"The trees alone have twinkle lights like crazy and we stack them," he said.
It should take Trujillo and his crew of eight men two months to completely get the BioPark back to normal. It's also a workout. A volcano they took apart Monday weighs 400 pounds.
But that's nothing compared to another structure nearby.
"The big guy like the brontosaurus. He weighs a ton," Trujillo said.
Trujillo said with this job, his home goes undecorated. But can you blame him?
"I know we don't have an accurate count, but I know we have millions of lights out here," he said.
Even though it's hard work, Trujillo said it's worth it when they flip that switch to turn the lights on.
