Effort underway to take down River of Lights displays

"The trees alone have twinkle lights like crazy and we stack them," he said.

It should take Trujillo and his crew of eight men two months to completely get the BioPark back to normal. It's also a workout. A volcano they took apart Monday weighs 400 pounds.

But that's nothing compared to another structure nearby.

"The big guy like the brontosaurus. He weighs a ton," Trujillo said.

Trujillo said with this job, his home goes undecorated. But can you blame him?

"I know we don't have an accurate count, but I know we have millions of lights out here," he said.

Even though it's hard work, Trujillo said it's worth it when they flip that switch to turn the lights on.