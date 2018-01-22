County allocates $650K a year in road maintenance, official says

"What we're trying to do is find cheaper solutions as best we can," said Brad Catanach, the county operations and maintenance director.

Catanach said the county maintains more than 700 miles of roadway on a pretty tight budget. The county allocates around $650,000 a year for maintenance. He said completely repaving that portion of Foothill Road would have cost more than $1 million.

"If we can solve problems with our operational budget, we will," he said. "But if the road is in such disrepair, then we're going to need to use the road bonds to kind of redo the road."

Catanach said every two years the county asks the public to vote on more than $12 million in road bonds and about $6 million on storm drain bonds. It's seemingly the only way to really fund major repairs. The issue will head back to the ballot in November.

"We want the voters to be involved in what we're doing, and we have not been increasing their property taxes either," he said.

The county does plan on putting an asphalt overlay on Foothill Road this summer, Catanach said. As for the other county roads, they're repaired based on development and deterioration. Catanach said they expect to begin community forums for that bond election soon.