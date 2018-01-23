Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says

NMDOT provided this information on the work:

Through January 23rd, 2018 NM 45 (Coors Blvd) northbound between Irving Blvd and Ellison will have continual right lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. the following day. The off ramp from NM 423 (Paseo Del Norte) westbound to NM 45 (Coors Blvd) northbound will be reduced to one lane.

Starting January 24th, 2018 through January 26th, 2018 traffic shall be shifted to single left shoulder, and left lane restriction. NM 423 (Paseo Del Norte) off ramp to NM 45 (Coors Blvd) northbound will have all lanes available. Work is being performed for utility infrastructure improvements.

Expect Delays.

Drivers say the construction on one of Albuquerque's busiest roads, bringing more irritation.

"It's horrible," said one motorist, Michael Romero. "It's a drag, you know? It takes a lot of time to drive from one side of the West Side to the other side, driving from Cibola or etc. to Volcano Vista. It's a drag."

NMDOT says the work should be finished by the end of this week, something drivers agree can't come soon enough.

"Well, I mean, I drive a big truck and I usually have big trailers behind me," motorist Joshua Maez said. "I mean it's pretty difficult. You got to pay attention and just watch what you're doing out here."