Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says

Kassi Nelson
January 23, 2018 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction begins anew, another big project on the West Side will likely give drivers a big headache too.

Advertisement

But there's good news on this one. Officials at the New Mexico Department say the cones won't be there long, and crews along Coors Boulevard are making some tweaks to the road they already upgraded last summer.

The cones span from Paseo del Norte to northbound Ellison Drive, and a stretch of road north of Irving Boulevard is tapered down to one lane. It's the result of crews working to improve infrastructure, including manholes, after a resurfacing project last summer.

NMDOT provided this information on the work:

Through January 23rd, 2018 NM 45 (Coors Blvd) northbound between Irving Blvd and Ellison will have continual right lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. the following day. The off ramp from NM 423 (Paseo Del Norte) westbound to NM 45 (Coors Blvd) northbound will be reduced to one lane.

Starting January 24th, 2018 through January 26th, 2018 traffic shall be shifted to single left shoulder, and left lane restriction. NM 423 (Paseo Del Norte) off ramp to NM 45 (Coors Blvd) northbound will have all lanes available. Work is being performed for utility infrastructure improvements.

Expect Delays.

Drivers say the construction on one of Albuquerque's busiest roads, bringing more irritation.

"It's horrible," said one motorist, Michael Romero. "It's a drag, you know? It takes a lot of time to drive from one side of the West Side to the other side, driving from Cibola or etc. to Volcano Vista. It's a drag."

NMDOT says the work should be finished by the end of this week, something drivers agree can't come soon enough.

"Well, I mean, I drive a big truck and I usually have big trailers behind me," motorist Joshua Maez said. "I mean it's pretty difficult. You got to pay attention and just watch what you're doing out here."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 23, 2018 06:14 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 04:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
Work on major West Side roads will end soon, NMDOT says
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch

Advertisement




Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
BCSO deputies get pay raise. So where's one for APD's officers?
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
Family sues city, APD officer after fatal April 2017 crash
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire
Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire