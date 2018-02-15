Community partnership helps New Mexicans live healthier lives

"We work with health care clinics who screen their patients for food insecurity and a nutrition-related chronic health condition," said Alissa Barnes, Director of Community Initiatives for Roadrunner Food Bank.

Ten months ago, Presbyterian Center for Community Health donated the money to pay for a demo kitchen at the center.

“The clients who frequent our Healthy Foods Center love the kitchen,” said Barnes.

Before they had the kitchen, clients would come into the center and pick up whatever produce they wanted, but many of them wouldn’t know how to prepare them once they brought them home.

"We'll get through things like artichokes or eggplant, spaghetti squash, and people are like, what is that,” said Barnes.

Every Wednesday in February, both clients and other community members are filling into the kitchen for Kitchen Creations classes. The free class is offered through the Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service (BCCES) and funded by New Mexico State University and the New Mexico Department of Health.

Students learn how to cook with many of the fresh produce items offered at the Healthy Foods Center, including dishes like Calabacitas.

"We're really excited that this is starting to happen now, just about a year into having the kitchen," said Barnes.

The next Kitchen Creations class starts in April. You can learn more here http://kitchencreations.nmsu.edu/kitchencreations.html or call the Extension office at (505) 243-1383.