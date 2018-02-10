Downtown park to close for maintenance
February 10, 2018 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A downtown park will shut down for a couple months to get ready for the Downtown Growers Market.
City officials say warm winter has resulted in above average winter traffic in Robinson Park on Central Avenue and Eighth Street. Starting Monday, the park will close so crews can re-sod and prune trees.
The closure will run through April 6. The Downtown Growers Market will return on April 14.
The city says park furniture and sidewalks will also get a deep clean, a welcome sight for people living that area.
Last August, neighbors expressed concerned about drug use at Robinson Park. Around that same time, a child stepped on a hypodermic needle while attending the growers market.
At the time, APD said they were patrolling the area with maintenance crews and officers arrested six people during an undercover sting operation in that area.
