Robotics competition fosters enthusiasm about STEM
Paul Reilly
January 27, 2018 07:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – STEM education – encompassing the fields of science, technology, engineering and math – is only becoming more relevant in an increasingly complex and developed world.
And as technology becomes more common, that world needs more people who know how to work with it. On Saturday students of all ages gathered at UNM to show off their STEM skills in the VEX Robotics Tournament.
"Nowadays, technology is one of the fields that, you know, has more opportunities for (students)," said one parent at the competition.
But the U.S. Department of Education says not enough American students are pursuing careers in STEM fields, leading to a widespread national push to integrate more tech into the fabric of the everyday classroom.
Around 30 teams battled it out in a variety of competitions with robots on UNM campus, including St. Pius's Tristian Ruiz and Eli Teren.
"It's a lot of problem-solving," they said.
In one competition, teams used their robots to move colored cones to their goals. Other rounds saw the competitors trying to get their robots to place cones or rings on posts.
Ruiz and Teren say it takes a lot of hard work, as well as trial and error, to get the robot running how they need it to.
But Teren said it's well worth the effort.
"When it works, it's absolutely amazing seeing that sort of stuff," he said.
Their participation in STEM activities like this competition seem to be paying off; they both say they plan to attend UNM after high school. Ruiz plans to study computer engineering, while Teren will focus on mechanical engineering.
