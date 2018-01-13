VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting

David Lynch and Brittany Costello
January 13, 2018 08:30 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho police said Saturday morning that they have a suspect in custody following a reported fatal shooting that the department posted about on its Twitter page.

The shooting occurred sometime around 7 p.m. at a park off Riverside.

Rio Rancho police officials also told KOB both the suspect in custody and the victim are male juveniles. The incident also appears to be drug-related. 


Updated: January 13, 2018 08:30 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 11:19 AM

