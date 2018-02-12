Safety tips for when you visit the everyday corner store
Caleb James
February 12, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's frightening to think about gunshots ringing out at an everyday place like the corner store.
The shock is exemplified in a memorial set up for Edgewood Smith's Fuel Center employee Michael Pelkey, who was killed in a robbery on Sunday. Law enforcement is still looking for the 62-year-old's killer.
A self-defense expert KOB spoke to Monday said patrons and employees can stay safe by accepting what they're getting into.
Shockwave Defense founder Michael Johnson says the vulnerability of shopping and working in a convenience store is right spelled out right there in the name. Stores are designed to get customers in and out, but they're convenient for criminals too.
Johnson said he is always preparing for the worst case scenario, and he says patrons and employees of convenience stores need to start looking critically at their surroundings.
"When you look at something that's convenient you're looking at something that's a quick in and a quick out," he said.
Johnson says while it may seem safe, the corner store is where people should be most alert.
"Going to get gas shouldn't just be something on your list," he said. "It should be something you prepare for."
Johnson says to hang up your phone while at the pump; calls and texts can wait. He also suggested only unlocking your driver's side door; a fully unlocked vehicle at a gas pump is an invitation for trouble.
If someone does approach you, get inside your car.
"I encourage people – if you have the opportunity – get out," Johnson said. "If you can't get out, get behind. Either something that can conceal you, (something) you can hide behind or that stops bullets, like a car engine block."
If all else fails and you're face-to-face with violence, Johnson says the priority should be attempting to create distance, physical and otherwise.
"Reduce eye contact," he said. "Try and slow down the way you're talking, reduce your volume, and be cooperative up to the point you can be without it risking you your life."
Updated: February 12, 2018
Created: February 12, 2018
