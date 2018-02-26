City moves to call Sahara Motel a public nuisance

Keller says the Sahara Motel has been a hotspot for crime. In the last two years, the city says law enforcement was called out to the motel about 400 times. That includes everything from domestic violence calls, shootings, drug use, and even dead bodies.

"We worked together to take action in the interest of public safety so that nearby neighbors can begin to see a change in the constant criminal activity at this property," Keller said. "We're attacking crime from all sides because everyone in our city deserves to feel safe."