City moves to call Sahara Motel a public nuisance
KOB.com Web Staff
February 26, 2018 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Mayor Tim Keller and City Councilor Pat Davis are taking action against a local motel, starting a process to declare it a public nuisance.
Keller says the Sahara Motel has been a hotspot for crime. In the last two years, the city says law enforcement was called out to the motel about 400 times. That includes everything from domestic violence calls, shootings, drug use, and even dead bodies.
"We worked together to take action in the interest of public safety so that nearby neighbors can begin to see a change in the constant criminal activity at this property," Keller said. "We're attacking crime from all sides because everyone in our city deserves to feel safe."
In a complaint filed in court, the city says it has tried working with the owners of the motel, but no significant efforts have been made to maintain the property. Davis called it " a step rarely taken," but he believes it's necessary.
"When the community and APD alerted me of the problems that persist at the Sahara Motel, despite multiple attempts to work with the owner, I knew we needed to take fast and drastic action," Davis said. "Working with Safe City Strike Force, the city attorney’s office and the mayor’s office, we built the case to declare this property a public nuisance."
