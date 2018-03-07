Students engage in food truck competition | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Students engage in food truck competition

Joseph Lynch
March 07, 2018 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- For the sixth year, students at Sandia High School have mixed friendly competition with fundraising in the form of food trucks.

Advertisement

Six teams started with the exact same budget and will compete over the next two days. The students come up with menus and work as a team.

Senior Alyssa Herrera said the strict budget was the biggest challenge.

"So we had to make sure we stayed in our budget," she said. "That was kind of hard but we learned how to do that just by looking at the prices."

Culinary arts teacher Unna Valdez said it is designed that way.

"They have a $600 budget and they have to keep all of their combo items below $5 to meet their target price," she said. "Because their target audience is their peers, they're looking to keep their food cost low but their profits high."

Teams are made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Most of them can't actually afford trucks. Many of them don't even drive yet, so other students in the woods class built facades to look like a window to a food truck.

Teams with social media campaigns helped create buzz and interest with the hopes of attracting scores of hungry teens to their windows, Valdez.

"They're trying to draw as many students to their trucks as possible so that their profit margin will increase," she said. "The purpose of the project is so that the students learn what it would be like to run a real business."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Joseph Lynch


Updated: March 07, 2018 06:25 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 04:01 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Motorcyclist dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing
A motorcyclist died after crashing at Wyoming and Central on March 7.
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site

Advertisement




Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Governor signs $6.3 billion state budget
Gov. Susana Martinez signs fiscal year 2019 budget
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
 