Students engage in food truck competition

"So we had to make sure we stayed in our budget," she said. "That was kind of hard but we learned how to do that just by looking at the prices."

Culinary arts teacher Unna Valdez said it is designed that way.

"They have a $600 budget and they have to keep all of their combo items below $5 to meet their target price," she said. "Because their target audience is their peers, they're looking to keep their food cost low but their profits high."

Teams are made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Most of them can't actually afford trucks. Many of them don't even drive yet, so other students in the woods class built facades to look like a window to a food truck.

Teams with social media campaigns helped create buzz and interest with the hopes of attracting scores of hungry teens to their windows, Valdez.

"They're trying to draw as many students to their trucks as possible so that their profit margin will increase," she said. "The purpose of the project is so that the students learn what it would be like to run a real business."