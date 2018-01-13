Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
KOB.com Web Staff
January 13, 2018 06:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Researchers at Sandia Labs have developed some inexpensive solar-powered balloons that they say could play a role on the forefront of national defense.
The lab says the balloons are being used to detect "infrasound" – sounds too low for humans to hear unaided. Specifically, the devices can monitor for explosions, such as those created in underground nuclear explosion tests.
Currently, the balloons can only fly during the day. But researchers say they are also working on designs that can stay in the air after the sun goes down.
