VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense

KOB.com Web Staff
January 13, 2018 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Researchers at Sandia Labs have developed some inexpensive solar-powered balloons that they say could play a role on the forefront of national defense.

Advertisement

The lab says the balloons are being used to detect "infrasound" – sounds too low for humans to hear unaided. Specifically, the devices can monitor for explosions, such as those created in underground nuclear explosion tests.

Currently, the balloons can only fly during the day. But researchers say they are also working on designs that can stay in the air after the sun goes down.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 13, 2018 06:30 PM
Created: January 13, 2018 05:42 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting
Juvenile in custody in connection fatal Friday night shooting
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
APD catches swine swindler
APD catches swine swindler
Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
Sandia Lab scientists create balloon that could play big role in national defense
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid
States will soon be able to adopt work requirement for those on Medicaid

Advertisement




Mayor Keller on if he'd support return-to-work: 'I'm focusing on today'
Mayor Keller on if he'd support return-to-work: 'I'm focusing on today'
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts
Amid adjustment to a new life, local refugee and immigrant kids receive gifts
Young, local boxers have chance at nationals competition
Young, local boxers have chance at nationals competition
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
Women Lobos rebound from losses, beat Fresno State at home
Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime
Keller outlines legislative priorities for fighting crime