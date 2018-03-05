Sandia researchers looking at new ways to detect disease

This would be the next step in bioimaging, sort of like an X-ray, without the damaging effects of radiation. Cancerous cells could glow in the body or in the event of biological warfare deadly pathogens.

"This can be really utilized for any application that relevant to biology or medicine in general," she said.

Sava Gallis said putting these nanoparticles together is so easy and their effects could help solve a lot of problems.

"We actually have the power of controlling the components at this molecular level. We've come along in the last 20 years in which this material was developed," she said.

While they've been working on this for decades, researchers still haven't seen the effects on humans. They hope to start testing soon but it could be years before we see this technology in use.