Sandia researchers looking at new ways to detect disease
Sandia researchers looking at new ways to detect disease

Colton Shone
March 05, 2018 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Researchers at Sandia National Labs are currently working on glowing metals that can be used to find things in the body that shouldn't be there like cancer or another disease.

Dorina Sava Gallis is a material chemist who works with metals that give off a glow under the right conditions.

"We would just inject them through IV and it'll accumulate in a certain place where we either want them to go or generally going," she said.

This would be the next step in bioimaging, sort of like an X-ray, without the damaging effects of radiation. Cancerous cells could glow in the body or in the event of biological warfare deadly pathogens.

"This can be really utilized for any application that relevant to biology or medicine in general," she said.

Sava Gallis said putting these nanoparticles together is so easy and their effects could help solve a lot of problems.

"We actually have the power of controlling the components at this molecular level. We've come along in the last 20 years in which this material was developed," she said. 

While they've been working on this for decades, researchers still haven't seen the effects on humans. They hope to start testing soon but it could be years before we see this technology in use.


Colton Shone


Updated: March 05, 2018 06:26 PM
Created: March 05, 2018 01:24 PM

