Sandoval County deputy involved in late-night crash with possible drunk driver
David Lynch
January 20, 2018 12:50 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say a driver was possibly drunk when his Acura collided with a Sandoval County deputy traveling on New Mexico 528 late Friday night.
The crash sent four total people, including the deputy, to the hospital, though none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. NMSP says the deputy was traveling north on 528 near Corrales Road when the Acura "turned in front of him," resulting in the crash.
Rio Ranch police are investigating the possible DWI driver, while state police are working to find out more about the crash itself.
