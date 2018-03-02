Sandoval County jail gets new leadership | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sandoval County jail gets new leadership

Gilbert Armendariz Gilbert Armendariz | 

KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 08:59 PM

BERNALILLO, N.M. -- There's a new director at the Sandoval County Detention Center.

Advertisement

County commissioners on Friday officially announced the hire of Gilbert Armendariz. His first day was actually on Feb. 26.

Commissioners say Armendariz has extensive experience in corrections and overseeing 10 correctional facilities in Southern California and Nevada. The previous jail management was let go following a series of escapes.

"We have many challenges ahead as we move forward towards accreditation, building improvements and a stronger organization," Sandoval County Manager Dianne Maes said.  "I have every confidence that this new Detention Center leadership team can see us through these challenges and play an important role in improving safety, security and vital operations at the facility.

Chris Urbanic, who oversaw the jail on an interim basis, will become the assistant director.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 02, 2018 08:59 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 08:51 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
BCSO investigating body found
BCSO investigating body found
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud

Advertisement




Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Sandoval County jail gets new leadership
Gilbert Armendariz
News article critical of Spaceport America
News article critical of Spaceport America
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
 