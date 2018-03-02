Sandoval County jail gets new leadership
KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018
BERNALILLO, N.M. -- There's a new director at the Sandoval County Detention Center.
County commissioners on Friday officially announced the hire of Gilbert Armendariz. His first day was actually on Feb. 26.
Commissioners say Armendariz has extensive experience in corrections and overseeing 10 correctional facilities in Southern California and Nevada. The previous jail management was let go following a series of escapes.
"We have many challenges ahead as we move forward towards accreditation, building improvements and a stronger organization," Sandoval County Manager Dianne Maes said. "I have every confidence that this new Detention Center leadership team can see us through these challenges and play an important role in improving safety, security and vital operations at the facility.
Chris Urbanic, who oversaw the jail on an interim basis, will become the assistant director.
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2018 08:59 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 08:51 PM
