Sandoval County considers tax for jail improvements

On Wednesday, Urbanic also showed a KOB news crew rusting pipes in the walls that leak into the cells and the rust-stained shower room.

Then there's the cell door issue. There are 115 cell doors in the facility that don't even close. One cell doesn't even have a door. Assaults on staff and other inmates are the chief concern, Urbanic said.

"There's a lot of things that can happen," he said. "It's hard to say what could happen, but it's definitely preventable if we can get these things working in a proper manner."

"I think we have a situation here of what might be called benign neglect over the past recent years," added County Commissioner Dave Heil.

Heil said the commission is proposing a gross receipts tax increase to pay for the $5.1 million in much-needed repairs. It would cost the average family in Sandoval County about $12 more a year.

"This is a gut-wrenching process because I don't like to raise taxes at all," he said. "But you've looked at all the alternatives and you've looked at the importance of the public safety and the safety of our staff and even the safety of the inmates, we run out of choices here."

County commissioners will vote on the proposed tax increase on March 15. If it's approved, the tax hike will take effect in July.