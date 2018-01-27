Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
David Lynch
January 27, 2018 09:16 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Officials at the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a burned body found near Northern and Encino in northwest Rio Rancho Saturday – one that is so badly disfigured they are struggling to identify the gender.
Lt. Keith Elder says the body was found sometime Saturday afternoon.
The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, Elder said. It's unclear if they are looking for a suspect or suspects at this time, but the lieutenant added that if anyone has a missing family member, they should file a report with local authorities.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: January 27, 2018 09:16 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 08:52 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved