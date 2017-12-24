Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
KOB.com Web Staff
December 24, 2017 05:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A La Posada Hotel employee in Santa Fe is accused of stealing from a Hollywood actress who was staying there, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
The New Mexican reports Desiree Sandoval is accused of stealing money, prescription drugs and other items from the room of Jamie Alexander. Sandoval was arrested on five total outstanding warrants, and now faces new charges.
Representatives at La Posada could not be reached by KOB for comment.
Alexander is the star of NBC's "Blindspot" and has filmed various projects in New Mexico.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 24, 2017 05:26 PM
Created: December 24, 2017 04:53 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved