Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors

Santa Fe voters have a big decision on their hands in electing a new mayor. Current Mayor Javier Gonzales had originally planned to make a run for lieutenant governor once leaving his mayoral post. Those plans changed when he announced in February that his heart was not in the race and will be returning to the private sector once his term ends.

All eyes are on the capitol city as it rolls out a new “ranked choice voting” system, which means voters will rank their options for mayor. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, then the candidate with the lowest amount of votes is taken out of the picture and the voters’ next choices are re-tabulated.