Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors

Marian Camacho
March 06, 2018 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans are heading to the polls in several cities across the state Tuesday.

Advertisement

Santa Fe voters have a big decision on their hands in electing a new mayor. Current Mayor Javier Gonzales had originally planned to make a run for lieutenant governor once leaving his mayoral post.  Those plans changed when he announced in February that his heart was not in the race and will be returning to the private sector once his term ends.

All eyes are on the capitol city as it rolls out a new “ranked choice voting” system, which means voters will rank their options for mayor.  If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, then the candidate with the lowest amount of votes is taken out of the picture and the voters’ next choices are re-tabulated.

Rio Rancho is also looking to vote in a new mayor. Current mayor Greggory Hull is running for re-election and another familiar name will grace the ballot as former mayor Tom Swisstack tosses his name in the hat.

Rio Rancho voters will get the chance to weigh in on a public safety bond as well. That bond would increase property taxes, about $25 for every $100,000 a home is worth, to pay for equipment for firefighters and police officers.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and catch all of the results on KOB4 at 10 p.m. and KOB.com.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 06, 2018 06:27 AM
Created: March 06, 2018 06:09 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Trio convicted in slew of crimes
Trio convicted in slew of crimes
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety

Advertisement




Trio convicted in slew of crimes
Trio convicted in slew of crimes
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors
Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors
Suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife
Suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
 