Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors
Marian Camacho
March 06, 2018 06:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans are heading to the polls in several cities across the state Tuesday.
Santa Fe voters have a big decision on their hands in electing a new mayor. Current Mayor Javier Gonzales had originally planned to make a run for lieutenant governor once leaving his mayoral post. Those plans changed when he announced in February that his heart was not in the race and will be returning to the private sector once his term ends.
All eyes are on the capitol city as it rolls out a new “ranked choice voting” system, which means voters will rank their options for mayor. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, then the candidate with the lowest amount of votes is taken out of the picture and the voters’ next choices are re-tabulated.
Rio Rancho is also looking to vote in a new mayor. Current mayor Greggory Hull is running for re-election and another familiar name will grace the ballot as former mayor Tom Swisstack tosses his name in the hat.
Rio Rancho voters will get the chance to weigh in on a public safety bond as well. That bond would increase property taxes, about $25 for every $100,000 a home is worth, to pay for equipment for firefighters and police officers.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
