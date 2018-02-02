Sauce Pizza and Wine boasts fresh products, event catering
Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018 06:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sauce Pizza and Wine is relatively new to the Albuquerque area, currently located in ABQ Uptown between Winrock Shopping Center and Target.
The restaurant boasts fresh local produce and local products, including beer from New Mexico breweries.
Sauce will also cater any event, starting at about $100.
