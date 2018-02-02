Sawmill District business showcases locally-sourced artisans and crafts | KOB 4
Sawmill District business showcases locally-sourced artisans and crafts

Erica Zucco
February 02, 2018 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When you see the words "Made in New Mexico," you might think of turquoise, silver or piñon.

But a new showcase at the Instagram-worthy Spur Line Supply Company wants to show people the state is about all that and so much more, as well.

Created: February 02, 2018 03:36 PM

