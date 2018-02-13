School closes due to cultural protocols after on-campus death | KOB 4
School closes due to cultural protocols after on-campus death

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2018 08:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque school is closed Tuesday following an on-campus death. The Native American Community Academy posted a message for parents and community members early in the morning.

The message stated that a man passed away near the basketball court at the main campus yesterday. School officials say staff and parents were able to immediately contact authorities.

The school decided to close in “acknowledgment of the different tribal and cultural protocols regarding death and out of respect for the gentleman and his family.”

According to the post, school officials will be on campus Wednesday to ensure that different tribal and cultural protocols are followed to address the space in and around the school.

Classes will resume Wednesday February 14.


Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 13, 2018 08:49 AM

