Guns found at ABQ High; La Cueva students press for changes

The two students will face discipline, McCorkle said. That could include suspension or expulsion.

"School safety is a community responsibility. While we rely on our school safety team and technology, we encourage people to come forward when they learn of possible threats to our students and staff," he wrote in the letter. "As I’ve said before, we take seriously every threat or rumor of a threat and work closely with APS Police and other law enforcement to keep our campus safe."

Both Albuquerque Public Schools police and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the matter.

"In light of the mass shooting at a Florida high school last week, I understand that tensions are running high," McCorkle wrote. "But I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can at Albuquerque High School to keep students safe."

Meanwhile, students from La Cueva High School on Wednesday gathered for a planned rally in front of the school. Students called on New Mexico's lawmakers to make permits and background checks mandatory to buy firearms.

"The guy in Florida, he was able to buy seven weapons and the FBI knew about him," La Cueva sophomore Lauren Brown said. "People knew there was something wrong with him but nothing showed up on his record. So I think that knowing someone is dangerous, that could prevent a lot."

In Rio Rancho, students and parents remain on edge over an online threat made against the high school. School officials said they saw low attendance Wednesday with many parents keeping their children home.

The school district says it is working with the Rio Rancho Police Department to investigate the threat and beef up security. The district says it will have a panel discussion on school safety next Thursday.

In Florida, survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School swarmed the State Capitol in Tallahassee, urging lawmakers to take action on gun control.

"You adults have failed us by not creating a safer place for your children to go to school so we, the next generation, will not fail our own kids," said one Douglas High student, Florence Yared. "We will make this change happen."

There was a similar scene in Washington. Hundreds of high school students marched from the Capitol to the White House. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump directed the justice department to move on banning devices like rapid-fire bump stocks.

Trump also held a listening session with students from parkland and people affected by other school shootings.

"How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How are we not stopping this after Columbine? After Sandy Hook?" said one Parkland shooting survivor, Samuel Zeif. "I'm sitting with a mother from Sandy Hook who lost her son. It's still happening."