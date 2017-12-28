VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
New tech aimed to stop crime before it happens

Kasia Gregorczyk
December 28, 2017 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Wouldn't it be nice to stop a car break-in or a home invasion before it happens? Some newer surveillance technology is helping people do just that.

These days having one set of cameras protecting a home or business just doesn't seem like enough.

"We use a three-layer approach to our security," says Cecil Ward, owner of Two Guys and Some Wire in northeast Albuquerque.

The business, which specialized in surveillance systems, hasn't been immune to crime. Two Guys and Some Wire has an alarm system that will send private security to the business if triggered. It also has cameras surrounding the building that run 24-7. Then there's the third, most recent addition.

"We have these Ring floodlights. What they do is offer very exceptional notification," Ward said.

If someone gets too close to the building or home, automatic flood lights are the first layer of protection with this security system. An app for the system sends an alert that someone or something is on the property. Users can view cameras from any mobile device.

If the lights don't succeed in scaring someone off, the app allows the user to sound a siren or speak to the person on the property through speakers. In Ward's opinion, they're a much safer bet than the alternative of confronting someone face to face.

"The idea is that we want to know that something is happening before it happens and that way we can respond and hopefully repel them or call the police or respond appropriately however we have to," he said.

The system Ward has is called Ring. He said it's the first of its kind to invest in the app for people to access on their mobile devices. It's been around about two years, but Ward has seen a big rise in popularity this year specifically.

Kasia Gregorczyk


Updated: December 28, 2017 10:26 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 10:06 PM

