Teachers pack out self-defense training in Rio Rancho
Marian Camacho
March 05, 2018 09:26 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - It was a pairing that first came to life through a KOB connection. Christina Daly, owner of the non-profit Sparrow Dance Productions, was the recipient of KOB's Pay it 4Ward back in July.
After the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, she decided she wanted to take action. That's when she called KOB's Morgan Aguilar to see if she could connect her with someone who taught self-defense classes.
Cue the beginning of a great friendship. Morgan was able to connect Daly with Soul Punch Self-Defense owner and Rio Rancho Police Officer, Gloria Marcott. Together the two came up with "Soul Punching Spartan Sparrows," a free class covering self-defense and active shooter trainings.
Daly and Marcott decided to offer up the free classes to teachers first and then branch out from there. The first class was held on Sunday and it was a packed house.
"We've got Rio Rancho teachers here, we've got Albuquerque teachers here. That's where it's starting and we're growing from here. The goal is to make people feel empowered in a place where they're not feeling so good," said Marcott.
The classes are being offered every Sunday at Daly's studio in Rio Rancho.
