Teachers pack out self-defense training in Rio Rancho

Daly and Marcott decided to offer up the free classes to teachers first and then branch out from there. The first class was held on Sunday and it was a packed house.

"We've got Rio Rancho teachers here, we've got Albuquerque teachers here. That's where it's starting and we're growing from here. The goal is to make people feel empowered in a place where they're not feeling so good," said Marcott.

The classes are being offered every Sunday at Daly's studio in Rio Rancho.