Sentencing expected in 2013 murder case
Marian Camacho and Morgan Aguilar
February 28, 2018 06:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man accused in a deadly jealous attack, will be sentenced today.
Police say Clive Phillips shot and killed his best friend and roommate, Adrian Carriaga, and severely beat his girlfriend and shot her in the leg back in September of 2013. Police say Phillips believed the two were having an affair.
It happened at a home on Dellyne near Unser in northwest Albuquerque.
Phillips is expected in District Court Wednesday morning to hear his fate.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho and Morgan Aguilar
Created: February 28, 2018 06:37 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved