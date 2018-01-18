Sentencing set for 2015 vehicular homicide
KOB.com Web Staff
January 18, 2018 06:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today a man who hit and killed a woman on an Albuquerque street, will learn his fate.
Jesse Lopez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 67-year-old Margaret Peralta. She was crossing the street at Gibson and San Pedro in October 2015 when Lopez hit her with his car.
Prosecutors say Lopez was high on narcotics and fell asleep at the wheel crossing into oncoming traffic before hitting Peralta.
In October 2017, Lopez went before a judge and pleaded guilty, his attorneys saying he is remorseful and apologizes to the family.
Lopez faces up to six years in prison.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 18, 2018 06:58 AM
Created: January 18, 2018 06:54 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved