VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Sentencing set for 2015 vehicular homicide

KOB.com Web Staff
January 18, 2018 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today a man who hit and killed a woman on an Albuquerque street, will learn his fate.

Advertisement

Jesse Lopez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 67-year-old Margaret Peralta.  She was crossing the street at Gibson and San Pedro in October 2015 when Lopez hit her with his car.

Prosecutors say Lopez was high on narcotics and fell asleep at the wheel crossing into oncoming traffic before hitting Peralta.

In October 2017, Lopez went before a judge and pleaded guilty, his attorneys saying he is remorseful and apologizes to the family.

Lopez faces up to six years in prison.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 18, 2018 06:58 AM
Created: January 18, 2018 06:54 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

5 killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash near Raton
5 killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash near Raton
3-year-old boy dies in septic tank accident
3-year-old boy dies in septic tank accident
Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM
Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM
Albuquerque absent from Amazon's list of headquarter finalists
Albuquerque absent from Amazon's list of headquarter finalists
Tow truck operator in legal trouble over junkyard
Tow truck operator in legal trouble over junkyard

Advertisement




Santa Fe mayor won't back down on city's sanctuary status
Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales tweets to Trump Administration in regards to talks of sanctuary city crackdown
5 killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash near Raton
5 killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash near Raton
Albuquerque absent from Amazon's list of headquarter finalists
Albuquerque absent from Amazon's list of headquarter finalists
Child killed in school bus crash near Durango
Child killed in school bus crash near Durango
Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM
Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM