Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl

Investigators said Nelson drove 85 miles per hour on I-25 when his car rear-ended the one Nevarez was in. The collision forced the girl to be ejected from the vehicle. Prosecutors said Nelson reached speeds up to 107 miles per hour just before the crash.

Prosecutors claimed Nelson was street racing. His defense called it an accident. Nelson was acquitted of the street racing charge.

