Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
J.R. Oppenheim
February 06, 2018 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A 23-year-old man received a six-year prison sentence for killing a 10-year-old girl in a November 2016 high-speed crash.
A judge handed down the sentence on Xavier Nelson during a Tuesday afternoon hearing. Last December, a jury found Nelson guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of Carmen Esmeralda Nevarez.
Considered a serious violent offender, Nelson must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.
Investigators said Nelson drove 85 miles per hour on I-25 when his car rear-ended the one Nevarez was in. The collision forced the girl to be ejected from the vehicle. Prosecutors said Nelson reached speeds up to 107 miles per hour just before the crash.
Prosecutors claimed Nelson was street racing. His defense called it an accident. Nelson was acquitted of the street racing charge.
