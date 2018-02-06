Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl

J.R. Oppenheim
February 06, 2018 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A 23-year-old man received a six-year prison sentence for killing a 10-year-old girl in a November 2016 high-speed crash.

Advertisement

A judge handed down the sentence on Xavier Nelson during a Tuesday afternoon hearing. Last December, a jury found Nelson guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of Carmen Esmeralda Nevarez.

Considered a serious violent offender, Nelson must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Investigators said Nelson drove 85 miles per hour on I-25 when his car rear-ended the one Nevarez was in. The collision forced the girl to be ejected from the vehicle. Prosecutors said Nelson reached speeds up to 107 miles per hour just before the crash.

Prosecutors claimed Nelson was street racing. His defense called it an accident. Nelson was acquitted of the street racing charge.

Kassi Nelson will have more on this story on KOB Eyewitness News 4 at 5.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 06, 2018 04:08 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 06:06 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Advertisement




Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Dow turns 567 point loss into 567 point gain as stocks rally
Frederick Reimer