Server receives out-of-this-world tip after chatting with CEO customer

And a genuine couple who he describes as being very down-to-earth; so much so, in fact, that he didn't even realize the man is a CEO for a global company.

That is, until the customer signed the check – featuring a tip with a "15" and three zeroes behind it.

"He got up and was like, 'Your tip is going to look funny,' and so I was like, 'What do you mean, funny?' So he was like, 'Um, well, just get your manager.' So he was taking the steps to show that he was leaving a big tip," Johnson-Alexandre said.

When he saw the amount, he was shocked. He says it's still hard to believe it. He still has to see the money, though; his manager told KOB they are choosing to take all precautions to ensure the tip is legitimate, which could take up to 30 days.

"I teared up a little bit," he said. "I mean, it's life-changing."

Johnson-Alexandre said throughout that night he and the couple had bonded over stories. The father of two told them his dream is to coach young kids in football, but financial hardships have held him back.

"I played college football, I played arena football, a lot of football. That's my life," he said. "It was my life. So I think that's what he was trying to get at. 'I want you to buy a car and go coach or do what you want to do.'"