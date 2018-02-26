Local band to perform at NBA game

"We're going to be performing live a five and a half minute set, then afterward they're going to have us for a post-game party," lead singer Severo Martinez said. "So it's going to be a whole hour set of our band performing."

About 19,000 people are expected to show up for the game. The musicians say it's important to put their New Mexican roots on display.

"Share this music and the culture onto younger generations because it's really important," guitarist Albert Tayofa said.