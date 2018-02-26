Local band to perform at NBA game
Colton Shone
February 26, 2018 07:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque band is getting the chance of a lifetime. The musicians will perform at an NBA event.
The band Severo y Grupo Fuego has been together for six years and after playing in small venues across the state. They are starting to get some national recognition.
An NBA official heard the group playing in Santa Fe and invited them to play at an upcoming halftime show for Latin Night in Denver. The game is between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
"We're going to be performing live a five and a half minute set, then afterward they're going to have us for a post-game party," lead singer Severo Martinez said. "So it's going to be a whole hour set of our band performing."
About 19,000 people are expected to show up for the game. The musicians say it's important to put their New Mexican roots on display.
"Share this music and the culture onto younger generations because it's really important," guitarist Albert Tayofa said.
