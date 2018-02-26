Local band to perform at NBA game | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local band to perform at NBA game

Colton Shone
February 26, 2018 07:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque band is getting the chance of a lifetime. The musicians will perform at an NBA event.

Advertisement

The band Severo y Grupo Fuego has been together for six years and after playing in small venues across the state. They are starting to get some national recognition.

An NBA official heard the group playing in Santa Fe and invited them to play at an upcoming halftime show for Latin Night in Denver. The game is between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

"We're going to be performing live a five and a half minute set, then afterward they're going to have us for a post-game party," lead singer Severo Martinez said. "So it's going to be a whole hour set of our band performing."

About 19,000 people are expected to show up for the game. The musicians say it's important to put their New Mexican roots on display.

"Share this music and the culture onto younger generations because it's really important," guitarist Albert Tayofa said.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Colton Shone


Created: February 26, 2018 07:34 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect in fatal stolen van crash wants charges dismissed
Suspect in fatal stolen van crash wants charges dismissed
Audit raises eyebrows on northern New Mexico agency spending
Audit raises eyebrows on northern New Mexico agency spending
More school threats cause worries in New Mexico
Carlsbad High School
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Key evidence missing in 2008 shovel beating case
Key evidence missing in 2008 shovel beating case

Advertisement




Key evidence missing in 2008 shovel beating case
Key evidence missing in 2008 shovel beating case
Mayor hires senior advisor for public safety
Mayor hires senior advisor for public safety
Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet
Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet
Company offering security officer training for teachers
Company offering security officer training for teachers
More school threats cause worries in New Mexico
Carlsbad High School
 