One year after stolen van crash, friends mourn slain teen

Only Boling's younger brother would ultimately survive.

Within hours of the collision, friends gathered at the crash site in disbelief. A year later back at the same spot, they're still finding her absence a tough reality to accept.

"It's been rough. It's been really hard for a lot of us. And a lot of us don't show, it but we all know deep down when we look at each other that we still grieve for her," said one friend, Tommy Solazzo. "We still miss her, but she's an inspiration for us to do better, to keep going for her."

Boling's friends lit candles and held hands Thursday, sharing stories and favorite memories.

"She made this world a very bright place," Solazzo said.

But that dark day a year ago was the beginning of a winding road toward justice for Boling's family. Groves was on the run for two days after the crash until police caught up with her. Garcia was gone for weeks before being spotted and taken into custody at an Edgewood Walmart.

Then in May, Garcia even managed to escape the Sandoval County Detention Center.

Neither Garcia nor Groves were strangers to the law. A Sandoval County deputy's lapel camera rolled about a month before the fatal crash as he confronted the pair in a stolen rental car for allegedly stealing mail in Placitas. The pair quickly got out of jail by posting a $100 cash bond.

Groves and Garcia are both facing two counts of murder in the crash that killed Boling and her mom, Shauna Arredondo-Boling. They're being held in custody without bond.