Police investigating threat to Rio Rancho High School
J.R. Oppenheim
February 21, 2018 06:37 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- Police are looking into a threat against Rio Rancho High School that emerged online Tuesday.
Viewers sent KOB the same Instagram post saying "I am going to shoot up Rio Rancho High School tomorrow at 830 am" and "Humanities building first then Fine Arts." The post has no indication who wrote it.
Ron Vigil, a spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department, confirmed officers are trying to determine its credibility and find out who posted it. Vigil did not comment further.
"We take all threats seriously and are actively investigating this matter," the department wrote on its Twitter account. "We will be incorporating extra police presence at the schools throughout the investigation, and will continue to coordinate with RRPS like we have in the past as well as providing updates through social media when available
In a letter sent to parents, Rio Rancho Public Schools Superintendent V. Sue Cleveland said the district is aware of the threat and are working to aid in the investigation alongside the police department and the district's safety and security department. Additional security and police officers will be at the school as a precaution.
"Schools across the nation and state are receiving similar threats with the intent to create chaos," Cleveland said. "It is appalling that individuals would capitalize on recent tragedies to insight fear and anxiety among students and parents."
Here is the letter from Cleveland to parents in full:
We have received threatening comments regarding Rio Rancho High School via social media this evening. We have been in contact with the Rio Rancho Police Department and they along with Rio Rancho Public Schools Safety and Security Department are investigating the threat and sources of the threat.
We appreciate the many reports, screenshots and emails we have received from concerned parents, students, staff members and community members. We are taking this report very seriously. Additional RRPS Security and RRPD officers will be stationed at the school tomorrow and additional precautions will be taken.
Schools across the nation and state are receiving similar threats with the intent to create chaos. It is appalling that individuals would capitalize on recent tragedies to insight fear and anxiety among students and parents.
If you or your student has any information regarding the message and the origin of the message, please contact the Rio Rancho Police Department immediately.
Law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and can pursue prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that he or she understands threats related to campus safety will not be tolerated.
Updated: February 21, 2018 06:37 AM
Created: February 20, 2018 09:09 PM
