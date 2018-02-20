Police investigating threat to Rio Rancho High School

"We take all threats seriously and are actively investigating this matter," the department wrote on its Twitter account. "We will be incorporating extra police presence at the schools throughout the investigation, and will continue to coordinate with RRPS like we have in the past as well as providing updates through social media when available

In a letter sent to parents, Rio Rancho Public Schools Superintendent V. Sue Cleveland said the district is aware of the threat and are working to aid in the investigation alongside the police department and the district's safety and security department. Additional security and police officers will be at the school as a precaution.

"Schools across the nation and state are receiving similar threats with the intent to create chaos," Cleveland said. "It is appalling that individuals would capitalize on recent tragedies to insight fear and anxiety among students and parents."

MORE: APS using technology to improve school safety

MORE: Bloomfield School District calls White House about threats, safety

Active Threat Investigation



We at the Rio Rancho Police Department are aware of a possible threat of violence to the Rio Rancho High School. We take all threats seriously and are actively investigating this matter. We will be incorporating extra police presence... — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) February 21, 2018

... throughout the investigation, and will continue to coordinate with RRPS like we have in the past as well as providing updates through social media when available. Please limit calls, regarding this matter, to the Communications Center (505-891-7226) to investigatory tips only — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) February 21, 2018

Here is the letter from Cleveland to parents in full:

We have received threatening comments regarding Rio Rancho High School via social media this evening. We have been in contact with the Rio Rancho Police Department and they along with Rio Rancho Public Schools Safety and Security Department are investigating the threat and sources of the threat.

We appreciate the many reports, screenshots and emails we have received from concerned parents, students, staff members and community members. We are taking this report very seriously. Additional RRPS Security and RRPD officers will be stationed at the school tomorrow and additional precautions will be taken.

Schools across the nation and state are receiving similar threats with the intent to create chaos. It is appalling that individuals would capitalize on recent tragedies to insight fear and anxiety among students and parents.

If you or your student has any information regarding the message and the origin of the message, please contact the Rio Rancho Police Department immediately.

Law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and can pursue prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that he or she understands threats related to campus safety will not be tolerated.