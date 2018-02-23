Showcasing science ahead of the 2018 STEMYS
Marian Camacho
February 23, 2018 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - KOB studios hosted Dr. Oscar Martinez Friday morning for a fun demonstration ahead of this year’s STEMYS.
Dr. Martinez is from the Air Force Research Lab and helped lead the KOB morning team in a little science experiment.
The demonstration comes ahead Super STEM Saturday. The free event shows off the fun that can come from science, technology, engineering and math.
