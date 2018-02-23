Showcasing science ahead of the 2018 STEMYS | KOB 4
Showcasing science ahead of the 2018 STEMYS

Marian Camacho
February 23, 2018 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - KOB studios hosted Dr. Oscar Martinez Friday morning for a fun demonstration ahead of this year’s STEMYS.

Dr. Martinez is from the Air Force Research Lab and helped lead the KOB morning team in a little science experiment.

The demonstration comes ahead Super STEM Saturday. The free event shows off the fun that can come from science, technology, engineering and math.

Click here for information on location and times.


Marian Camacho


Created: February 23, 2018 06:46 AM

