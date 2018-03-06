Silver Alert canceled after missing Rio Rancho woman found | KOB 4
Silver Alert canceled after missing Rio Rancho woman found

David Lynch
March 06, 2018 09:08 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – State police have canceled a Silver Alert that had been issued Tuesday evening after they say a missing 80-year-old Rio Rancho woman was found safe. 

Tamae Hutchins had been last seen Monday in Rio Rancho before she was located. 


Updated: March 06, 2018 09:08 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 07:33 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

