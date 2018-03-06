Silver Alert canceled after missing Rio Rancho woman found
David Lynch
March 06, 2018 09:08 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – State police have canceled a Silver Alert that had been issued Tuesday evening after they say a missing 80-year-old Rio Rancho woman was found safe.
Tamae Hutchins had been last seen Monday in Rio Rancho before she was located.
