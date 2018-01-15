Sinkhole emerges under home in NW Albuquerque
Joy Wang
January 15, 2018 07:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Neighbors were shocked to find a large sinkhole on Painted Rock Drive in northwest Albuquerque. It left a large area missing under a house, and neighbors say it happened when someone hit a fire hydrant.
"The way I found out about it was that my water got shut off," said Greg Schmidt. "So I called the water department … she says, 'Well there's been a water main leak.' She says somebody at the end of my block hit the fire hydrant and knocked it off and caused a big sinkhole."
Water rushed down the road in front of his driveway. Some neighbors saying it looked like a river.
"I went down there, and they were working on it and then about an hour or so later the water came back on," Schmidt said. "And then later that day, I went back down to see it and you know, it was all dried and everything. But my God, the whole yard is gone."
Schmidt said there used to be a light pole at the corner. Now both the light pole and the fire hydrant are missing.
"I'm sure somebody came around the corner too fast," said Schmidt.
But who?
“According to the police, they have no clues," he said.
