Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household

"If you really think about it, if (the Department of Family and Protective Services) would have never taken us away, that would have been my brother," Victoria Nunez said.

Victoria Nunez shared those terrifying details of her childhood with Jordan over a video conference with KOB, saying Ferguson was extremely strict with them.

"We had a lot of puppies and my dad would try to sell them and he would make my brother clean out the poop and stuff, and there was a couple times whenever he would clean it he wouldn't clean it right," she said. "And my dad would make him sit in there, even overnight, until it was clean."

That was a decade ago.

Victoria Nunez said she was 8 years old when police showed up and took the siblings away.

"I don't really look at him as my father," she said. "I mean, he never really was a dad to me. He didn't raise me. He didn't take care of me. He would hit my mom. He would abuse us. How can I call that my dad? How can I call him my father?"

A few months ago, she said, her brother moved in with their father to find out; to give him a chance.

"He wanted to find out who his dad was, stuff like that. Wanted to see if he'd changed. And he didn't change at all," Victoria Nunez said.

Now the 19-year-old Jordan is also facing child abuse charges, after police say he played a part in torturing Jeremiah to the point where the abuse was "astronomical and sometimes done for no apparent reason," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On Friday he called his sister from jail, crying and insisting he had no part. He also claimed, according to her, that their father had a gun pointed at his head.

"(Saying) that Tommy made him do it, that he doesn't know what to do and that he hurts him because he's a little boy," Victoria Nunez said. "And he couldn't speak, and he couldn't defend (Jeremiah)."